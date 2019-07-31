Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphone Names Revealed – To Be Launched In 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been launching a slew of smartphones in the new Galaxy A series since the past few months. While we still in mid-2019, it looks like the company has its plans lined up for the next year. So long, we have been coming across leaks regarding the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S10 series but now leaks regarding the Galaxy A series have also hit the web.

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Samsung has filed for nine new trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). It is believed that these nine devices belong to the Galaxy A series and will be launched in 2020.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones

As per recent report by Let's Go Digital, the Samsung trademark filings reveal the names of nine Galaxy A series smartphones. The trademarks have been filed as Samsung A11, A21, A31, A41, A51, A61, A71, A81 and A91. There is no other information about these smartphones except for the trademarked name.

Though it remains to be known if these will be the final monikers of the upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy A series, it looks like the company will take a deviation from the yearly naming scheme. There was a confusion due to the same names with just the suffix of the year of launch.

From the trademark listing, it looks like Samsung will simply launch devices named in the chronological order. For instance, the Galaxy A50 could be launched with the moniker Galaxy A51 in 2020.

What To Expect From Samsung

Given that Samsung could be in plans to launch devices with a modified naming scheme, we can expect the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21 and Galaxy A31 to be budget offerings in the entry-level market segment. And, the Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A61 could be mid-range offerings that are not too expensive. Finally, the Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81 and Galaxy A91 could be premium smartphones from the brand.

Given that the launch could happen in 2020, we can expect further details to hit the web in the coming weeks or months. Moreover, an official confirmation is awaited as not all the trademarked devices see the light of the day.

Best Mobiles in India