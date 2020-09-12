Just In
Upcoming Vivo smartphone Bags TENNA Certification; A New 5G Model In Offing?
Vivo has already a bunch of smartphones which are scheduled to debut in the coming months. Now, another new smartphone by the company has cleared its certification online indicating another upcoming launch. The unknown Vivo smartphone has been certified by TENNA in China and is likely to be another mid-range 5G model in the offing.
Vivo V2031A Gets TENNA Certification
As per the TENNA listing, the Vivo V2013A will come with a sleek design and measure 7.7mm in thickness. The device is listed with a 6.4-inch display panel, but the resolution and display type are undisclosed. It remains to be seen if there will be an AMOLED or LCD panel. It is likely to come with an FHD+ resolution.
The listing further suggests that the Vivo V2013A will come with 18W fast charging. While the battery capacity of the device hasn't been mentioned, the handset's 3C certification in the past reveals a 4,020 mAh battery unit. It is not known which processor will power the unit, however, it is said to be backed by 5G network support.
That's all the primary information which the TENNA listing gives on the mystery Vivo 5G smartphone. The features and specifications of the device are kept a mystery, so is its moniker. We might have to wait for a while to get the details on the same. Also, Vivo is gearing up for its new V20 series launch.
The company recently confirmed the launch of the Vivo V20 SE on September 24. The device will be initially launched in Indonesia before hitting the stores in the global market. The smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and come with 8GB RAM configuration. The device is further said to ship with Android 10 OS layered with Fun Touch UI. Also, there will be a triple rear camera setup for photography.
