Upcoming Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone Stops By Geekbench; To Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

Xiaomi is currently grabbing the headlines for the new Redmi Note 9 smartphones. The company is said to be working on as many as three variants out of which features of two models have already been tipped. In addition to the new Redmi Note 9 handsets, the company seems to have started working on a new flagship smartphone. An unidentified device by the brand powered by a flagship Qualcomm processor has appeared on Geekbench.

New Flagship Xiaomi Smartphone In The Making?

The mystery Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted with the M2012K11C model number at Geekbench. The device is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The motherboard mentioned in the Geekbench database is haydn.

If the reports are to be believed then this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. It is worth noting that Qualcomm is yet to announce this flagship chipset. It could be a possibility that the Xiaomi M2012K11C could be the first smartphone to come launch with this SoC. Also, this handset is said to be the Mi 11. However, we will have to wait for the company to give official confirmation on the same.

The processor will be accompanied by Adreno 660 GPU as per the source code. The Geekbench database also suggests that the handset will come with 6GB RAM. There is no mention of the storage capacity. But, the listing notes Android 11 OS. The device will likely come pre-loaded with a custom MIUI 11 OS. That's all the Geekbench listing reveals about the hardware of the alleged Mi 11 smartphone.

As for the benchmark scores, the Xiaomi M2012K11C achieved 1105 points in the single-core test. While in the multi-core test, the device managed to log 3512 points. We are expecting Xiaomi to reveal details on this flagship device in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if this handset is indeed the Mi 11 or it will arrive with some different moniker.

