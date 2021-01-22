Upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Model Launch Tipped; To Arrive With New Snapdragon 870 Chipset News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 10 debuted back in May 2020 as the company's premium smartphone. The company later added multiple variants to this lineup with the most recent being the Mi 10i in India. It seems that the brand isn't done just yet as another new Mi 10 model is said to be under development. The upcoming smartphone will employ a newly announced Qualcomm processor and is likely to hit the shelves initially in China.

New Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone Launch Tipped

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone's development has been tipped by a Chinese microblogger on Weibo. The leak was first reported by ITHome which suggests Xiaomi will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor to power the new Mi 10 smartphone. Unfortunately, the moniker as well as the specifications of the upcoming variant has not been revealed by the leak.

Besides, this is the first sighting of this smartphone and the rumor mill is yet to churn out details on its hardware. Just for reference, the Motorola Edge S is the first smartphone that has been confirmed to arrive in the market with the Snapdragon 870 processor. The new Mi 10 model could be the next in line.

The premium Qualcomm chipset has been announced this month itself. It is a 5G-ready processor is built on a 7nm process. The octa-core processor uses one premium core Cortex-A77 clocked at 3.2 GHz, three Cortex A-77 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU to handle the graphics.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 is one of the most feature-packed lineups in terms of hardware. While the key specifications of the upcoming Mi 10 models are still under the wraps, we can expect the company to launch this model with top-notch hardware as well.

The question is what changes the brand will bring to the table compared to the previous Mi 10 models. It would be interesting to see if the company packs the device with just a new processor or integrates some other new features as well.

via

Best Mobiles in India