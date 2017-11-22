Upgraded Nokia 2 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage to be launched in India

Nokia 2, the entry-level Android smartphone was announced on October 31 in India. Lately, the smartphone was listed for pre-order in select markets such as the U.S. and Russia for around $99 (approx. Rs. 6,500) and the sale was expected to debut from mid-November.

The Nokia 2 that was announced last month features 1GB RAM and 8GB default storage space. However, it looks like the Indian smartphone market will not receive this variant of the smartphone. According to a BSU report citing sources, HMD might launch an upgraded variant of the Nokia 2 in India with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. It is claimed that the company is doing so in order to face the intense competition that exists from the other brands. Also, it has become a standard for the budget smartphones to have 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

In the meantime, a NokiaPowerUser report citing information that they have received claims that the Nokia 2 will be released in India with an MRP of Rs. 7,399 and will be available at the best buy price of Rs. 6,730. The report adds that the retail stores have already received the stock and that the sale will debut in a day or two.

As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian pricing of the Nokia 2 as the device is yet to be officially launched in the country. But the report tips that the 1GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999 and will go on sale by the end of this month via the offline stores while the 2GB RAM variant will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale by the end of December at a price point of Rs. 7,999. Notably, the upgraded variant of Nokia 5 went on sale via Flipkart for Rs. 13,499 a few weeks back.

The major highlight of the Nokia 2 is its capacious 4100mAh battery that is touted to last for up to two days on a single charge. One downside is that the smartphone does not support fast charging but it is acceptable as the device falls in the budget market segment.

The smartphone boasts of a 5-inch LTPS LCD In-Cell display with 1280 x 720 pixels topped with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone makes use of a quad-core 1.3GHz Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with Adreno 304 graphics unit and supports expandable storage space up to 128GB with a microSD card. Nokia 2 runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update as well.

For imaging, the Nokia 2 boasts of an 8MP main camera snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. Both these cameras can shoot HD 720p videos too. The other goodies on board the Nokia 2 are the IP52 rating that makes it splash proof, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and dedicated dual SIM card slots.