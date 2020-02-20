Verizon Might Not Sell Pixel Phones From Pixel 4A Onwards News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Verizon is expected to stop selling Pixel smartphones starting from the Pixel 4A. A source claims that it is due to the lukewarm Pixel series sales that one of the top-tier carriers (Verizon) stood on backfoot. To get huge attention for smartphones, makers make a tie with some key carriers. But, having lost Verizon, Google's keen interest in manufacturing smartphones could be on a setback.

With an announcement by Verizon, Google's next Pixel 5 which was officially teased recently, seems to be on hold. It could be that after losing highly reputed carrier Google will not launch the phone with other models. The announcement came after Verizon learned tepid sales of the Pixel 4 series. Keeping robust revenues in mind, the U.S. carrier doesn't want to lose its stake over the Pixel phones' debacle.

It was until the Pixel 3A series things were good. The 3A series phones received good responses from consumers, as the phones offered Stock Android which was the latest at that time, incredible working camera, and quick updates with security patches. These phones brought good fortunes, but again it was Verizon that wasn't satisfied over the sales.

So, we can say it was from the Pixel 3A onwards that Verizon had been planning for a call-off from selling the upcoming Pixel handsets. It is not just the diminishing sales figure of these phones but also the giant has been lagging far behind from Samsung and Apple, in the premium category.

While Samsung and Apple each time brings new specs and cool-looking design, Pixel phones don't produce enough attraction amongst consumers. Exceptionally, Samsung has taken a big and bold step towards designing clamshell phones, and two of its foldable phones are already available in the market. Such a creativity Google lacks. Even though it might have plans for launching the foldable phones, it will now keep this idea on hold until things turn Google's way.

