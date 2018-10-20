Vertu Aster P with real leather announced; price starts from Rs. 3 lakh

A year after announcing the shut down of its operations, Vertu has come up with a new smartphone called Aster P. This smartphone has been launched in China. It is made using titanium alloy frame, real leather at its rear and sapphire glass screen. The is a traditional concierge button at the side letting users get a customized service to help in travel plans, booking a table for dinner and more.

Price and availability

This Vertu smartphone comes in Gentleman Blue, Twilight Orange and Black color variants. It is priced at 29800 yuan (approx. Rs. 3 lakh). The device also comes in Gothic series in Black and White Moon priced at 35800 yuan (approx. Rs. 3.7 lakh). The most expensive one is the Dazzling Gold variant priced at 98000 yuan (approx. Rs. 10.4 lakh).

Though the pricing is a major setback, it makes sense as it is a luxury brand. We are yet to know if this smartphone will be launched in the global markets any time soon.

Vertu Aster P specifications and features

When it comes to the specifications, the Vertu Aster P bestows a 4.97-inch with a FHD reolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, this smartphone employs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is no microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Fueled by Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone uses a V Talk encryption technology for protection of calls and messages. There is a security app, which will lock the device as soon as it is loss or stolen. There is a 3200mAh battery powering the smartphone along with Quick Charge 3.0.

The company touts that this smartphone has hundreds of precision metal components, complex structures and ingenious design seen on advanced mechanical watches. Below the camera module at the rear, we can see the SIM card tray. The case is made using grade 5 titanium. Eventually, it will have twice the strength of stainless at just half its weight.