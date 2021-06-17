ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video: Android Has 47X More Malware Than iOS Says Apple CEO Tim Cook

    By
    |

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed a couple of details about Android and iOS in a live chat. The CEO said that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS. Further, Cook said sideloading mobile apps wasn't in the best interest of users, which is the reason iPhone doesn't allow the practice found on Android devices.

     

    Android Has 47X More Malware Than iOS Says Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Android Has 47 Times More Malware: Tim Cook

    Going into the details, Apple CEO Tim Cook was part of the VivaTech 2021 conference in Paris, where he virtually addressed the gathering. The CEO dived in about the security and privacy found on the iOS platform and how it comes as a stark contrast to competitor Android. Here, Cook claimed that Android has 47 times more malware than Apple.

    He further explained that iOS has been designed with a single App Store where all the apps are reviewed before hitting the store. He further explained that sideloading of apps, where users manually install apps from the internet, would pave way for malware - something that's allowed on Android.

    The talk comes as part of the discussion for a proposed European law called Digital Markets Act DMA. Here, DMA is aiming to prevent tech conglomerates from monopolizing their position in the market. The law would further force tech giants like Apple to make way to install software and apps outside the App Store.

    However, Apple CEO Tim Cook is opposing the idea of sideloading apps and the DMA law as it would destroy the security of the iOS platform and the iPhone eventually. "As I look at the tech regulation that's being discussed, I think there are good parts of it, and then I think there are parts of it that are not in the best interests of the user," Cook said at the virtual talk.

     

    On the other hand, the European DMA law says it would build a fairer business environment for enterprises that are currently dominated by large firms like Apple, Amazon, Google, and others. The law aims to open their platforms to competitors, letting them have a wider range. The proposed law is currently in discussion and if implemented, a similar law could be formulated in other markets.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iOS android tim cook news
    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X