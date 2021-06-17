Video: Android Has 47X More Malware Than iOS Says Apple CEO Tim Cook News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed a couple of details about Android and iOS in a live chat. The CEO said that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS. Further, Cook said sideloading mobile apps wasn't in the best interest of users, which is the reason iPhone doesn't allow the practice found on Android devices.

Going into the details, Apple CEO Tim Cook was part of the VivaTech 2021 conference in Paris, where he virtually addressed the gathering. The CEO dived in about the security and privacy found on the iOS platform and how it comes as a stark contrast to competitor Android. Here, Cook claimed that Android has 47 times more malware than Apple.

He further explained that iOS has been designed with a single App Store where all the apps are reviewed before hitting the store. He further explained that sideloading of apps, where users manually install apps from the internet, would pave way for malware - something that's allowed on Android.

The talk comes as part of the discussion for a proposed European law called Digital Markets Act DMA. Here, DMA is aiming to prevent tech conglomerates from monopolizing their position in the market. The law would further force tech giants like Apple to make way to install software and apps outside the App Store.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook is opposing the idea of sideloading apps and the DMA law as it would destroy the security of the iOS platform and the iPhone eventually. "As I look at the tech regulation that's being discussed, I think there are good parts of it, and then I think there are parts of it that are not in the best interests of the user," Cook said at the virtual talk.

On the other hand, the European DMA law says it would build a fairer business environment for enterprises that are currently dominated by large firms like Apple, Amazon, Google, and others. The law aims to open their platforms to competitors, letting them have a wider range. The proposed law is currently in discussion and if implemented, a similar law could be formulated in other markets.

