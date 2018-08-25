Video: Google Pixel 3 unboxing shows the device in full glory

Google Pixel 3 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The device has made appearances in several instances, revealing the device in all possible ways. After several Pixel 3 XL hit the black market, anyone with $2,000 in their pocket could buy an unreleased, early version of the upcoming flagship.

You might have thought, you've seen everything of the device. But, there's a new unboxing video you might have missed. YouTube user Распаковываем just posted a two-and-a-half minute Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video.

As shown in the video, the box has the Google Pixel 3 XL, a set of wired USB Type-C earbuds, a Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter, a headphone jack adapter, and a European-style wall plug.

After the box content is taken out, the video gives us some closeup shots of the upcoming flagship. This is probably the first time since the iPhone 4, we are witnessing a smartphone leak of this magnitude.

Previous leaks suggest that the device might ship with some new features such as 'Super Selfies' and an improved Visual Core chip. As per some reports from 9to5Google, the next-gen Pixel Visual Core chip will supposedly be utilized for 'more than just HDR+'. The first-gen Pixel Visual chips, on the other hand, helped to enhance the quality of HDR images on the Pixel 2 devices by sharing the image processing functionalities with the main processor which is the Snapdragon 835. This helped the Pixel 2 devices to capture some powerful shots with ease.

It is being further reported that apart from the improved Pixel Visual Core chip, the Pixel 3 XL is also expected to capture 'Super Selfies'. The new feature is also expected to introduce software-based bokeh effects which are also known as the 'Portrait Mode'. Google will supposedly also add a couple of new options such as 'Natural' and 'Soft' to its 'face retouching' option. The company will also offer zooming ability to the users.