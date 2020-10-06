Vivo V20 India Launch Confirmed For October 13: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo V20 series has been officially announced in the international market. The company has introduced the V20, V20 SE, and the V20 Pro in the new lineup. The standard model was recently listed at one of the company's official website with full specifications and was tipped to launch in India soon. Well, the device is now confirmed to hit the stores in India this month itself. Following are the details:

Vivo V20 India Launch Date And Key Specs

Vivo has sent out media invites for a new V-series smartphone in India. The company is hosting a launch event for the same on October 13. The company will likely introduce the Vivo V20 during the event. This is right ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch in the country. It would be hard to say if the company will also launch the V20 Pro and the V20 SE models during the event.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Vivo handset will be made available for sale online via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform already has a teaser page live for the Vivo V20 on its platform. The pricing of the handset is a mystery and we will have to wait till the launch to see in which price bucket it lands in the Indian market.

The Vivo V20 will arrive as a selfie-centric smartphone. It will feature a 44MP selfie camera which will also allow making/receive video calls. The smartphone will have three cameras at the rear comprising a 64MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There will be an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP mono sensor aiding the main lens.

The device will flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be packed with the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and will come void of 5G connectivity. It will ship with the new Android 11 OS and will feature FunTouch OS 11 user interface. It will likely come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Lastly, there will be 33W fast charging supported 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India