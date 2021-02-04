Vivo Android 11 OS Update Roadmap: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google released the new Android version, i.e, Android 11 OS back in September 2020. The OEM's have started rolling out the new Android version to their smartphones since the announcement. Vivo is one of the brands which is proactively releasing the stable Android 11 OS update to its different smartphone lineups. The company had announced the list of eligible smartphones that would receive this Funtouch OS firmware update.

Vivo Android 11 Update Timeline

Vivo had announced the Android 11-based Funtouch OS for its smartphones last month via its official Twitter handle. As per the company, the firmware update will be made available to the eligible device in a phased manner. The brand will be releasing the update to the 'X', 'V', 'S', and 'Z' smartphone lineups.

A bunch of Vivo smartphones have received Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 update. The smartphones which have received this stable Android update are the Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, and the Vivo X50 Pro. The company was said to release this firmware to the Vivo X50 and the Vivo V19 by the end of January.

While the update is yet to be released to both the smartphones, the rollout would likely happen anytime soon. Apart from the aforementioned smartphones, the company will be releasing the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update to the Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Vivo V15 Pro by the end of March 2021. The company will also be seeding the update to the Vivo S1 around the same timeline.

It is worth mentioning that the standard Vivo V15 will be getting the update later in June 2021. Moving ahead, the last lot of smartphones which the company has confirmed will receive the Funtoch OS 11 update based on Android 11 OS will be the Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and the Vivo Z1x.

