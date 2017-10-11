Vivo announces Diwali Carnival on Flipkart: Attractive discounts, exchange offers and more

This festive season smartphone brands are continuously offering discounts on some of their popular smartphones. Popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi along with their partner channels are already offering attractive price cuts of several of the handsets.

And now Vivo has jumped into the bandwagon. The Chinese company has just announced a three-day Diwali Carnival on Flipkart and it will be offering discounts, cash-backs, exchange offers, and zero cost EMI schemes for the consumers.

Vivo's Diwali Carnival has already started and will go on until October 12. Further the carnival is offering discounts on smartphones like Vivo V7+, Vivo V5 Plus, and the Vivo V5s.

Talking about Vivo V7+ this device will be available at Rs 19,990 from its original cost of Rs. 21,990. The handset is getting up to Rs. 2,000 discount on the exchange of an older device. The V5 Plus is getting up to Rs. 5,000 discount (exchange) on the purchase of the smartphone. This could help bring down the cost to almost Rs. 17,990 from the original price of Rs. 22,990. Flipkart is also offering additional Rs. 21,000 off on exchange of older smartphones.

There is also an offer on Vivo V5S smartphone. The company is giving an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on the purchase of Vivo V5s smartphone. The original price of Vivo V5s smartphone is Rs. 17,990. So the price might come down to Rs. 14,990.

No cost EMIs are also provided on these smartphones and it starts at Rs. 1,500 per month. Apart from this, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users can avail an extra 5 percent discount. For HDFC credit and debit card users, there's a 10 percent cashback offer for pre-paid orders. Consumers can also avail Rs. 500 worth BookMyShow movie vouchers. However, it is better to read through all the terms and conditions before availing any offer.

Other Vivo smartphones listed in the carnival include the Vivo Y69, Vivo Y66, Vivo Y55s, and Vivo Y53. All these smartphones can be purchased with exchange offer of up to Rs 1,500 off.

Via