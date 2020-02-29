Vivo APEX 2020 Goes Official With Borderless Design, In-Display Camera, And Optical Zoom News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo was supposed to showcase its APEX 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, but unfortunately, the plan didn't work for the company. Many companies backed off from the event over coronavirus concerns which lead to cancelling the entire event. However, the company has made the Vivo APEX 2020 official today by providing a glimpse of the new technology.

Vivo has shared a series of video showcasing the APEX 2020 concept phone without any borderline and curved display on the edges with pressure-sensing capacitive buttons.

According to the videos shared by the company, the concept smartphone sports a 6.45-inch FullView display with a resolution of 2330 x 1080 pixels along with 120-degree slant edges. The video also suggested a 16MP in-display selfie camera.

The smartphone uses 4-in-1 pixel-binning technology for delivering 4MP shot, it is also claimed to be covered by glass which is six-time more light transmittable.

On the rear, the Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone offers a 48MP primary camera along with a stabilization mechanism which is capable of delivering gimbal-like stabilization. The company also claims that this mechanism is 200 percent stable than the traditional OIS. The sensor combines pixels of 12MP images and delivery better stabilization.

The second sensor on the rear camera packs a 16MP camera sensor with physical zooming capabilities. The 16MP camera sensor is capable of delivering an optical zoom from 5x to 7.5x without any digital zoom. The camera structure is designed with periscope lenses clubbed with two fixed and two moving lenses.

The most important thing on the smartphone is that it doesn't have any port on it which means that it can be only charged wirelessly. The company is calling it Super FlashCharge 60W. The company also claimed that the wireless charger is capable of fuelling up 2,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes only.

As there is no physical button on the APEX 2020, the concept phone houses a pressure-sensing touch volume rocks. The smartphone uses the third-generation Screen SoundCasting technology as there are no speakers on the device.

