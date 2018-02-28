Vivo Apex to be launched in China on March 5

Every year at MWC we get to see something unique and innovation in design as well as technology at its best. This year too was no different. Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo basically brought a smartphone with a feature that we have been wishing for in a mobile, a full bezel-less display. The company is calling the handset as Vivo Apex and it does come with some interesting features. However, this is still a concept phone.

And since it enjoys such status we didn't expect the company to actually launch the device anytime soon at least in the commercial market. Having said that, our expectation might have been wrong. Well, reports coming out of China now state that Vivo is actually gearing up to launch the device in the country. Some Chinese publications have reportedly started receiving press invites for the launch event that is scheduled to happen on March 5th in the country.

With such reports floating around the web, it looks like Vivo Apex launch seems pretty imminent at this point.

Meanwhile, the device was showcased at MWC 2018 and there are several key highlights of this smartphone. Firstly, the smartphone comes with an almost bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has claimed that Vivo Apex has the highest the screen-to-body ratio of 98 percent in comparison to other mobile devices.

Apart from that, Vivo Apex further has taken the in-display fingerprint scanner to another level. The device's fingerprint reader can be used to unlock the device from anywhere on the bottom half screen. Vivo has also managed to remove the notch from the top and has used some innovative design for the camera and the earpiece.

The 8-megapixel camera is hidden behind the screen and pops up on the top when needed or when you open the camera app. This is truly a one-of-a-kind mechanism that we have seen on a smartphone and it has helped the company avoid the notch which we have seen in handsets like iPhone X and the recently introduced Asus Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z.

And there is more, since there are no bezels there's no space for a conventional earpiece speaker. So what has Vivo done here? Well, the company has included a technology that vibrates the entire screen like a speaker and users can hear phone calls without even holding the device to their head. According to the company, Vivo Apex features a new SoundCasting Technology that transports sound along the surface of the whole glass or display.

As far as the specifications go, the details are yet to be disclosed but we expect some high-end hardware under the hood. And with all the features and specs the device will likely come at a higher price. In any case, it will interesting to see what Vivo is planning and what it will announce on March 5.

Source / Via