Vivo Apex with Snapdragon 845 officially unveiled: Mass production to begin from mid-2018

At MWC 2018, Vivo managed to draw a lot of o attention with its unique innovation Vivo Apex smartphone. The main highlight of this smartphone was that it came with a true full-screen design along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. At the time Vivo had said that it was a concept phone but after seeing a positive feedback and huge interest in the phone, the company seems to have changed its mind.

As such, Vivo has now officially launched the smartphone in China. Further, the company has announced that the mass production of the device will likely start by mid-2018. The company has revealed some details about the device.

Vivo Apex comes with a 5.99-inch OLED display with COF technology. The smartphone comes with an almost bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has claimed that Vivo Apex has the highest the screen-to-body ratio of 98 percent in comparison to other mobile devices. The thickness of the left and right bezels is only 1.8mm while the bottom bezel is said to be 4.3mm. The handset measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Further talking about the clever design of the handset, the Chinese manufacturer has embedded the ambient and proximity sensors under the display and the screen also functions as an earpiece. The company has included a technology that vibrates the entire screen like a speaker and users can hear phone calls without even holding the device to their head. According to the company, the smartphone features a new SoundCasting Technology that transports sound along the surface of the whole glass or display.

Vivo Apex has also taken the in-display fingerprint scanner to another level. The device's fingerprint reader under the display can be used to unlock the device from anywhere on the bottom half screen. It carries support for multi-fingerprint recognition.

Additionally, Vivo has also managed to remove the notch from the top and has used some innovative design for the front camera. The device sports an 8-megapixel camera which is hidden behind the screen and pops up on the top when needed or when you open the camera app. The company has said that it takes about 0.8 seconds for the front camera to pop-up. The camera of the phone as per the company comes with Super HDR support with a dynamic range of up to 14 EV. The company has also included some AI features as well.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. However, Vivo hasn't given the details about the RAM, storage, camera configurations and battery capacity, It should be revealed at a later notice.

The handset also comes with a System in Package (SIP) technology which the company claims will deliver a Hi-Fi audio experience. The smartphone is equipped with three amplifiers and DAC.

As of now, the company has revealed only so much. The company has not given the details about the pricing of the Vivo APEX as well.

