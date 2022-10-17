Vivo Big Joy Diwali Sale Offering Phones for Meager Rs. 101, but there’s a Catch News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the festival of Diwali, Vivo has announced its 'Big Joy Diwali' sale. During the sale, the company will sell its popular smartphones, including the Vivo X80 series, Y75 series, Y25 series, etc. at alluring discounts. The sale is already live and will last until October 31. The sale is also touted to offer smartphones at just Rs. 101.

As a part of the Big Joy Diwali sale, Vivo offers various offers, cashback, EMI payment options, and extended warranty among other benefits. The most alluring offer is the claim that it will offer smartphones at just Rs. 101. Let's take a look at the offers and discounts that one can avail during the Vivo Big Joy Diwali sale from here.

A Glimpse at Vivo Big Joy Diwali Sale Offers on Smartphones

As a part of the Big Joy Diwali sale, there are offers on a slew of Vivo smartphones. During the period of this offer, you can get the Vivo X80 series smartphones at up to Rs. 8,000 cashback. On the other hand, the Vivo V25 series buyers will get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback. To get this offer, buyers should use an ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit or debit card to pay in full or EMIs.

Also, there is a six-month extended warranty offer, which is applicable on full-advance payments on smartphones above Rs. 15,000.

When it comes to the Vivo Y series smartphones, buyers will get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on using the partner bank cards as mentioned above. Also, there will be benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 with Jio Digital Life on Y series smartphones such as Y35, Y75, etc. These phones also get the Extended Warranty benefit.

Vivo Rs. 101 Smartphone Offer

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, the Vivo Rs. 101 offer will let buyers grab their favorite Vivo phone by paying an upfront cost of Rs. 101. As per the offer, buyers can pay this initial amount to take home a V, X, or Y series phone from the company. Though there is no word on the process of paying the remaining amount, it is believed that there will be EMI payment options to pay the rest. You can get to know more details by visiting the nearest retailer.

