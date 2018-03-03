Vivo bringing more smartphones with under-display fingerprint scanner

A new Vivo smartphone has received the Chinese 3C certification. Dubbed as X21, the smartphone is likely to come in four different variants; Vivo X21, X21UD, X21A and X21 UD A. The first two variants are said to be most powerful ones with high-end features, whereas the third one and the fourth one will be their cheaper versions.

According to the listing, the two UD variants will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner just like the Vivo X20 Plus UD, courtesy to he chip launched by Synaptics late last year. Needless to say, with the Under-Display versions of the Vivo X21, users will be able to unlock the phone just by touching the display. The rumors suggest, the smartphone will be flaunting a custom borderless display made by Samsung.

The X21 and the X21 UD models are also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, which is an octa-core processor. The Snapdragon 670 chipset is yet to get official, but the chipset is likely to launch soon.

The Vivo X21 is also said to come with 18W fast charging support. Well this is pretty much everything we know about these aforementioned smartphones, but we expect new details to emerge in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vivo seems to be prepping for the launch of a new smartphone called Vivo V9. Yesterday, promotional billboards featuring the smartphone were spotted in Indonesia. As shown in the billboards, the V9 has a similar design to that of the Apple's iPhone X. It appears to feature an edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top.

At the moment, there is no information on the V9's specifications and features. In any case, the smartphone will get launched soon as the company has already started advertising it.

