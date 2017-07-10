Vivo Campus Carnival (July 10-July 12): Grab discounts and offers on Vivo smartphones

Earlier today Vivo announced a new color variant of company's most recent addition to the selfie line-up- the Vivo V5s. Named as the 'Energetic Blue', Vivo is touting the new color variant of V5s as the highlight of the three day carnival that the company is hosting on e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Vivo V5s will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 17,990. As noted, the smartphone was launched at Rs. 18,990 in April, 2017.

During the three-day carnival- July 10th-July 12th, customers can choose to avail up to 12 months no cost EMI on latest range of Vivo phones. The company is also offering a 5% cashback offer across all credit and debit cards for customers who choose to pay at the time of ordering the phone.

Talking about discounts and offers in detail, Vivo is hosting exchange offers on V5 and V5Plus Limited Edition. Vivo V5 is selling at Rs. 16,990 and customers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on exchange of their old handset.

The company is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 1,500 on exchange of an old phone on purchase of V5 Plus Gold and Vivo Y66. There's an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 if you buy the Vivo Y53 and Y55s.

Customers can also avail buy back guarantee up to Rs. 6,400 on Vivo V5S and up to Rs. 8,800 on Vivo V5 Plus for additional Rs. 349 and Rs. 499 respectively.

Besides, an extensive range of offers like Go Ibibo hotel vouchers (Rs. 2,000), BookMyShow couple movie vouchers (Rs.500) and others will be up for grabs during the three day carnival.