Vivo Carnival goes live on Amazon India: Grab attractive deals and offers on Vivo smartphones

With the year coming to an end many smartphone brands have now started offering attractive deals on their products. As such Vivo amongst others is now hosting its own Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India.

The carnival starts today and will gon on until December 22. During the three day sale the company will be offering discounts, cash back, exchange offers, and zero cost EMI schemes for interested consumers. Vivo is touting 5 percent Amazon Pay cashback, additional exchange discounts up to Rs. 3,000, savings of up to Rs. 1,700 on no-cost EMIs, and free couple movie vouchers from Bookmyshow.

Vivo smartphones available with discounts are the Vivo V5S, V5S Plus, Y66, Y53, and Y55S to name a few. There are more in listed on the Amazon page.

Let's look at the offers in details.

To begin with, Vivo V5S is now available at Rs. 15,990 from its original price of Rs. 18,990. The device also gets an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on an exchange. Vivo V5 Plus can be bought at Rs. 19,990 compared to its original price of Rs. 25,990. This device also gets an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on exchange.

Vivo Y66 is available at Rs. 12,990 from its original price of Rs. 14,990 and it gets an additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. Vivo Y53 is now priced at Rs. 8,990 down from its Rs. 9,990 with an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on exchange. Finally, Vivo Y55S is now priced at Rs. 11,990. The smartphone's original price stands at Rs. 12,490 and this device also gets an additional discount of Rs. 1,000.

Moving on, there are also smartphones listed with additional exchange discounts. As such, Vivo V7 is available in an Energetic Blue color variant and is being offered with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange. The Vivo V7+ has the same additional discount on exchange. Vivo Y69 is listed with an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on exchange.