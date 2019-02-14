ENGLISH

Vivo Carnival Sale: Gift a Vivo smartphone to your partner this Valentine

Vivo hosting Carnival Sale under which the company is offering heavy discounts on its wide range of smartphones. All you need to know.

    On the occasion of Valentine's Day Vivo is hosting a three-day sale where is the company is offering heavy discounts on its wide range of products. The three days sale has already started from February 12 and today is the last day of the sale. The company is offering discounts on both Amazon India and Flipkart. Under the sale, you can save up to Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI and extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange.

    Vivo Carnival Sale: Gift your partner a new smartphone on Valentine's

     

    Here is the list of Vivo smartphones which you can grab during the sale

    Vivo V9 Pro

    The Vivo V9 with 4GB RAM variant is up for grabs during the sale for Rs 13,990 with a discount of Rs 4000. The smartphone also comes with an extra discount of Rs 1,500 on prepaid orders.

    Vivo NEX

    Vivo NEX is the first smartphone from the company to sport pop-up selfies camera. At the time of launch the smartphone was announced for Rs 147,990, but under the sale, the phone is up for grabs at Rs 39,990. Customers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 5000 on prepaid orders.

    Vivo Y83

    This is one of the cheapest smartphones in Vivo's portfolio, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 15,990 and now it is up for sale at Rs 13,990 with a discount of Rs 2000. The smartphone is also part of Vivo's prepaid orders deal where you can avail an extra discount of Rs 4,000.

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Vivo V11 Pro was one of the most affordable smartphones which come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. During the Vivo Carnival sale, the smartphone is up for Rs 23,990 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Moreover, you can also avail a discount of Rs 2,500 on the exchange.

    Vivo V11

    Vivo V11 is the lower version of Vivo V11 Pro which doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is listed for sale at Rs 19,990 with an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on the exchange.

    So if you are planning to gift a new smartphone to your partner this Valentine's Day then you can also pick something from this list.

     

