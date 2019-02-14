Vivo Carnival Sale: Gift a Vivo smartphone to your partner this Valentine

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 with 4GB RAM variant is up for grabs during the sale for Rs 13,990 with a discount of Rs 4000. The smartphone also comes with an extra discount of Rs 1,500 on prepaid orders.

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX is the first smartphone from the company to sport pop-up selfies camera. At the time of launch the smartphone was announced for Rs 147,990, but under the sale, the phone is up for grabs at Rs 39,990. Customers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 5000 on prepaid orders.

Vivo Y83

This is one of the cheapest smartphones in Vivo's portfolio, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 15,990 and now it is up for sale at Rs 13,990 with a discount of Rs 2000. The smartphone is also part of Vivo's prepaid orders deal where you can avail an extra discount of Rs 4,000.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro was one of the most affordable smartphones which come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. During the Vivo Carnival sale, the smartphone is up for Rs 23,990 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Moreover, you can also avail a discount of Rs 2,500 on the exchange.

Vivo V11

Vivo V11 is the lower version of Vivo V11 Pro which doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is listed for sale at Rs 19,990 with an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on the exchange.

So if you are planning to gift a new smartphone to your partner this Valentine's Day then you can also pick something from this list.