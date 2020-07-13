ENGLISH

    Vivo Expected To Launch New Phone In S-series

    By
    |

    Vivo might soon refresh its S-series by adding another smartphone. To compete with other brands, Vivo has accumulated several phones in its portfolio. According to the latest information from the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, the company will launch the new S-series phone in August. The phone will probably launch as the Vivo S7. The company launched a new model of its S-series - the Vivo S6 5G in March. The phone is powered by the Exynos chipset and the first 5G support phone from the S-series.

    Vivo Expected To Announce New Phone In S-series

     

    A report last month claimed that the company could bring a phone called the Vivo S6 Pro 5G. But now it is not clear whether the phone mentioned in the Digital chat station is the same phone.

    The new smartphone is also said to support 5G connectivity. Currently, the company is busy with the global launch of its Vivo X50 series. The company has already announced the launch of the X50 series in India on July 16. The Vivo TWS Neo is also expected to launch at the same event.

    However, only the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro will be available in India. The smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Amazon. The Vivo X50 comes with a price tag of RMB 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,600) in China. We can expect the phone to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market.

    The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1,080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

    On the other hand, the Vivo V50 Pro is available with a price of RMB 4,298 (roughly Rs. 46,200) in China. It has the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display and chipset as the X50. The device packs a 4,315 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
