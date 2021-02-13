Just In
Vivo Foldable Smartphone Patent Surfaces Online Showing Unique Design
Foldable smartphones are a rage right now but these are yet to get into the mainstream. We have already come across such smartphones from a slew of handset makers including Samsung and Motorola and the others are gearing up to release their offerings.
Of late, we are coming across numerous patents from manufacturers planning to launch foldable smartphones. The latest one to file a patent is Vivo. It looks like the company is geared up to unveil a foldable smartphone sometime in the near future.
Foldable Smartphone Patent From Vivo
As per LetsGoDigital, Vivo Mobile Communications has filed a patent with CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) back in 2020. This patent has been approved and published on February 12.
As per the sketches leaked by the patent, the foldable Vivo smartphone seems to be quite different from the other devices we have seen so far. Usually, the foldable smartphones will fold out to become a tablet or take a clamshell form factor. This one appears to be different from either of this.
Going by the sketches in the patent filing, the Vivo smartphone appears to have a long display panel that will fold at the bottom. It appears to be a normal device in the folded state but an elongated one in the unfolded state making it look weird.
At its rear, there appears to be a penta-camera setup, which includes a periscope zoom unit and a distinct LED flash module. Talking about the design, it seems to flaunt a single physical key at the top, which might be the power button and no ports. This makes us believe that the smartphone in question from Vivo could support wireless charging.
What To Expect?
Having said that, the foldable Vivo smartphone seems to be slimmer than the other foldable smartphones that are available in the market. It looks like there could be advanced features and specifications as it will be a high-end and premium offering. However, for now, there is no other information about the upcoming foldable smartphone and we need to wait for further details to emerge online.
