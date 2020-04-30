Vivo G1 To Launch Next Month In China; Specifications Tipped Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is going to launch a new phone next month which is known as Vivo G1. The news comes from a Weibo user who also claims that the smartphone will go on sale from May. Now, the key specs of the device have surfaced on the Chinese certification website TENNA. The G series is a new lineup for the Chinese company and the G1 is its first model.

According to the list, the Vivo G1 will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED waterdrop screen with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. The layout and dimensions of the Vivo G1 are almost similar to the Vivo S6 5G.

The phone is expected to be packed with a 2.2GHz processor. Although it did not mention specifically which SoC is being used, it is expected to be the Exynos 980 which is manufactured by Samsung. This is not the first time that Vivo will use Samsung-made silicone on its handsets. Vivo recently launched its latest handset Vivo S6 5G which is also powered by the Exynos 980.

Both Vivo G1 and the Vivo S6 have a similar quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera with two 2MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There is a 32MP camera on the front side for taking selfies. The other specification of the phone will include a 4,500 mAh battery with a 18W fast charging solution.

The price of the new phone is estimated to be around CNY 3,000 which is around Rs. 32,500. This price tag is equivalent to the Vivo S6 5G which starts at CNY 2,698 and goes up to CNY 2,998. There is currently no confirmation whether the device will come to the Indian market. Even if it does, it might not have a 5G version of this device due to its recent presence in the infrastructure country.

