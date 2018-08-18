Vivo India to launch a new smartphone on Sept 6; V11 with in-display fingerprint sensor likely

Vivo has started sending invites for the launch of its upcoming smartphone in India. The launch event is scheduled for September 6. According to the invite, 'Experience the 11 on 06.09.2018″ which means that might be the Vivo V11 smartphone, the successor of the Vivo V9 that was launched back in March. It seems that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A recent leak render revealed that the phone will come with a 6.41-inch FHD+ display, along with a water drop screen design like the Oppo F9 and the R17 Pro. Under the hood, it's said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Vivo V11 is expected to sport a dual camera setup with the combination of 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera sensors, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone is said to offer a 25MP camera sensor for a selfie and video calls.

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 34000mAh non-removable battery. We can safely expect that the phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo. There is a leak render surfaced on the web recently which has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a gradient body. The Vivo X23 that is expected to be introduced in China soon is also expected to feature a similar design.

Rather than the design and some estimated specification, we don't have any further information about the smartphone. The company has not disclosed anything about the price of the smartphone. We can expect some more details in the coming weeks.

Notably, all these information are based out of rumors so it better to take this with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the phone. The phone is scheduled to launch on September 6.