Vivo introduces Xchange program, with extra Rs 1000 off on exchange

Vivo India has announced a new Vivo Xchange program, which is a new trade-in offer. This offer will allow users to exchange their old smartphones and upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone on Vivo's e-store. The company has joined hands with the online re-commerce brand Cashify.in for the exchange process.

Under this offer, the company is offering an additional Rs 1000 exchange on your old Vivo smartphones. The Xchange program will kick start from January 16 and will end on January 19 2019.

To avail this offer you need to visit the Vivo e-store and choose the device which you are planning to purchase. Then you have to click on the "check availability" to know whether the exchange offer is valid for your city or not.

Then you need to get the exchange quote for your old smartphone, powered by Cashify.in and then place the order after accepting the quote. Your order will be delivered to your address once you placed your order successfully.

The price of a device depends on the correct input given by you while taking quote : here you will enter working conditions of camera, buttons, wifi, physical condition of device, availability of accessories, warranty and age of device, so overall quality and condition of the device will give you quote for your device.

Commenting on the partnership, Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India said, "Being a customer-centric brand, Vivo has always aimed to offer great value to its fans. Under this partnership, customers can now seamlessly exchange their old phones and upgrade to a brand new Vivo smartphone of their choice. We are pleased to partner with Cashify.in as the exclusive buy back partner for Vivo, in India."

