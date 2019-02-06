Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

The innovations in the smartphone industry were mostly restricted to high-definition screens and higher megapixel counts until Vivo took the charge back in the year 2012. The company shook the mobile industry by showcasing cutting edge innovations in design, camera, audio, and experience.

Today we take a look at top innovations introduced by Vivo in past few years which were simply destructive and cutting-edge. These innovations suggest how Vivo is creating the smartphones of the future by turning never before seen features into reality for masses. Let's have a look.

Hi-Fi Audio

It all started in the year 2012 with Vivo X1, the first smartphone featuring Hi-Fi Audio technology. Vivo X1 was also the world's thinnest smartphone at the time of its launch. The handset was a true delight for serious audiophiles as it emphasized on premium sound quality by offering unmatched audio experience. Vivo X1 shipped with Beyerdynamic MMX 71 iE earphones and industry's first-ever Hi-Fi audio chipset fitted inside a mobile device. The duo delivered best-in-class sound and clarity making Vivo X1 the best sounding smartphone in the market.

World's first 2K display smartphone

Vivo showed that the brand is a relentless innovator when the company introduced the world's first smartphone with a 2K display. The Ultra HD resolution panel on Vivo Xplay 3S gave rival smartphones a run for their money by offering best-in-class clarity for the immersive multimedia viewing experience. To recall, Vivo Xplay 3S shipped with a massive 6-inch LCD 2K HD display with a whopping 490-pixel density, which was simply revolutionary back in the year 2013. The smartphone paved the way for future handsets and inspired brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG to work hard in the display department.

World's Thinnest Smartphone design

After audio and display, Vivo gave an example of sophisticated craftsmanship with the launch of Vivo X5 Max. With an unbelievable 4.75mm thickness design, the X5 Max broke the internet and grabbed the title of world's slimmest smartphone. The mind-blowing thin chassis was achieved by manufacturing a motherboard which measured just 1.7mm in thickness. The handset weighs just 146 grams and was a sheer delight in hands.

In-display fingerprint Scanner

2018 was surely the year of Vivo. The company introduced innovations that left the competition surprised. With the launch of the X21, Vivo brought the in-display technology to life. While the competition was still providing finger print scanners behind the phone, the X21's in-display fingerprint scanner allowed consumers to access the phone by integrating biometric authentication into the display itself.

Ultra-Full View Display

The company stole the show at MWC 2018 by introducing the Vivo Apex concept handset. The Apex smartphone ditched the infamous 'Notch' and showed the world what a truly edge-to-edge smartphone looks like. Importantly, Vivo managed to devise a working consumer product in no time and launched Vivo Nex smartphone with an in-display scanner coupled with soundcast technology and a pop-up camera. The Vivo Nex offered a seamless bezel-less design with the best-in-class screen-to-body ratio for an unmatched viewing experience.

We can't talk about full-view display and not mention the Apex 2. The Apex 2 is Vivo's first 5G smartphone offering an ultra-simple and uniquely recognizable design with Curved-Surface Waterdrop Glass and no openings, seams or bezels for a simpler user experience.

Pop up Cameras

It was not just the in-display fingerprint scanning technology that set the ball rolling in the year 2018. Vivo also invented the first-ever 'Pop-Up' camera on a smartphone with Vivo Nex. The industry-first pop-up camera feature ensures a seamless notch-free design for ultimate screen-viewing experience. To achieve a bezel-less design, the design team at Vivo placed the camera on a spring-backed sliding module. The same elevates and retracts automatically once you switch on/off the selfie camera. The same pop-up camera technology will be seen in the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro smartphone at much affordable price-point.

Highest MegaPixel Selfie camera

By now it is well established that Vivo is clearly leading the smartphone innovation in the mobile industry. The company is now expected to introduce Vivo V15 Pro, another flagship smartphone with all the modern innovations.

In addition to the above mentioned industry-first technologies, the upcoming smartphone will also boast the world's highest Megapixel selfie camera. Vivo V15 Pro is expected to feature a whopping 32MP front shooter that will follow the same pop-up camera design.

The massive 32MP selfie camera will also have all the goodness of sophisticated and intelligent AI algorithms to deliver best-in-class pictures. Moreover, Vivo V15 Pro will also sport the in-display fingerprint scanner and Soundcasting technology to maintain the bezel-less screen form-factor.

We cannot wait for Vivo to launch the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone will give masses a chance to experience the class-leading innovating features at much affordable price-point.