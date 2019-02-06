ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

By Gizbot Bureau

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The innovations in the smartphone industry were mostly restricted to high-definition screens and higher megapixel counts until Vivo took the charge back in the year 2012. The company shook the mobile industry by showcasing cutting edge innovations in design, camera, audio, and experience.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

     

    Today we take a look at top innovations introduced by Vivo in past few years which were simply destructive and cutting-edge. These innovations suggest how Vivo is creating the smartphones of the future by turning never before seen features into reality for masses. Let's have a look.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    Hi-Fi Audio

    It all started in the year 2012 with Vivo X1, the first smartphone featuring Hi-Fi Audio technology. Vivo X1 was also the world's thinnest smartphone at the time of its launch. The handset was a true delight for serious audiophiles as it emphasized on premium sound quality by offering unmatched audio experience. Vivo X1 shipped with Beyerdynamic MMX 71 iE earphones and industry's first-ever Hi-Fi audio chipset fitted inside a mobile device. The duo delivered best-in-class sound and clarity making Vivo X1 the best sounding smartphone in the market.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

     

    World's first 2K display smartphone

    Vivo showed that the brand is a relentless innovator when the company introduced the world's first smartphone with a 2K display. The Ultra HD resolution panel on Vivo Xplay 3S gave rival smartphones a run for their money by offering best-in-class clarity for the immersive multimedia viewing experience. To recall, Vivo Xplay 3S shipped with a massive 6-inch LCD 2K HD display with a whopping 490-pixel density, which was simply revolutionary back in the year 2013. The smartphone paved the way for future handsets and inspired brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG to work hard in the display department.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    World's Thinnest Smartphone design

    After audio and display, Vivo gave an example of sophisticated craftsmanship with the launch of Vivo X5 Max. With an unbelievable 4.75mm thickness design, the X5 Max broke the internet and grabbed the title of world's slimmest smartphone. The mind-blowing thin chassis was achieved by manufacturing a motherboard which measured just 1.7mm in thickness. The handset weighs just 146 grams and was a sheer delight in hands.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    In-display fingerprint Scanner

    2018 was surely the year of Vivo. The company introduced innovations that left the competition surprised. With the launch of the X21, Vivo brought the in-display technology to life. While the competition was still providing finger print scanners behind the phone, the X21's in-display fingerprint scanner allowed consumers to access the phone by integrating biometric authentication into the display itself.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    Ultra-Full View Display

    The company stole the show at MWC 2018 by introducing the Vivo Apex concept handset. The Apex smartphone ditched the infamous 'Notch' and showed the world what a truly edge-to-edge smartphone looks like. Importantly, Vivo managed to devise a working consumer product in no time and launched Vivo Nex smartphone with an in-display scanner coupled with soundcast technology and a pop-up camera. The Vivo Nex offered a seamless bezel-less design with the best-in-class screen-to-body ratio for an unmatched viewing experience.

    We can't talk about full-view display and not mention the Apex 2. The Apex 2 is Vivo's first 5G smartphone offering an ultra-simple and uniquely recognizable design with Curved-Surface Waterdrop Glass and no openings, seams or bezels for a simpler user experience.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    Pop up Cameras

    It was not just the in-display fingerprint scanning technology that set the ball rolling in the year 2018. Vivo also invented the first-ever 'Pop-Up' camera on a smartphone with Vivo Nex. The industry-first pop-up camera feature ensures a seamless notch-free design for ultimate screen-viewing experience. To achieve a bezel-less design, the design team at Vivo placed the camera on a spring-backed sliding module. The same elevates and retracts automatically once you switch on/off the selfie camera. The same pop-up camera technology will be seen in the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro smartphone at much affordable price-point.

    Vivo is Leading the Next Wave of Smartphone Innovation

    Highest MegaPixel Selfie camera

    By now it is well established that Vivo is clearly leading the smartphone innovation in the mobile industry. The company is now expected to introduce Vivo V15 Pro, another flagship smartphone with all the modern innovations.

    In addition to the above mentioned industry-first technologies, the upcoming smartphone will also boast the world's highest Megapixel selfie camera. Vivo V15 Pro is expected to feature a whopping 32MP front shooter that will follow the same pop-up camera design.

    The massive 32MP selfie camera will also have all the goodness of sophisticated and intelligent AI algorithms to deliver best-in-class pictures. Moreover, Vivo V15 Pro will also sport the in-display fingerprint scanner and Soundcasting technology to maintain the bezel-less screen form-factor.

    We cannot wait for Vivo to launch the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone will give masses a chance to experience the class-leading innovating features at much affordable price-point.

    Read More About: vivo smartphones sponsored news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue