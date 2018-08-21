ENGLISH

Vivo launches Y83 Pro in India with dual cameras: Price, specs and availability

Vivo launched Y83 Pro in India at Rs 15,990. This is the upgraded model of Y83 which was launched in June. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

    A couple of months back in June Vivo launched its Y83 smartphone in India. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990. The company seems to be quietly launched a high-end version of the same phone dubbed as Y83 Pro. The information about the new phone was revealed by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom.

    Vivo launches Y83 Pro in India: Price, specs and availibility

    According to the retailer, the new smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 15,990. He has also revealed that the phone is up for pre-orders via brick-and-mortar stores across India. However, he didn't mention any exact date when the smartphone will be available for sale. The smartphone will come in black, Aurora White, red, and gold color options.

    Vivo Y83 Pro specifications

    According to reports, the only difference between the Y83 and Y83 Pro will be the camera. The Y83 was launch with the single camera module at the back with the 13-megapixel camera sensor. But, the Y83 Pro get the dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

    The Vivo Y83 Pro comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

    The rest of the features of the Vivo Y83 Pro remains the same. On the front, it houses a same 8-megapixel camera sensor with AI-backed beautification mode for selfies and video calling.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 3,260mAh battery, and the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0. On the connectivity front, the Y83 Pro will offer dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the phone.

    Let's see when the phone will be up for sale for the Indian buyers. If you are interested in the phone, then you can also pre-order the smartphone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
