Vivo Might Start Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking In February: Report
Vivo is all set to launch its V19 series in March in India. The upcoming series is likely to comprise the V19 and the V19 Pro. Now, a new report suggests that the company is likely to start the pre-booking of the series by the end of this month.
The company is likely to launch this series, during the IPL season, reports 91Mobiles. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone will be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. The series is going to available on both online and offline platforms. Besides, the report claims that the Vivo V19 will be launch before then V19 Pro. Earlier, the company did the same thing with the Vivo V17 and the V15.
However, there is no official information about the upcoming launch. So, this might be a rumor too. In fact, there are no rumors about the specification of the Vivo V19 and the V19 Pro. But, buyers can expect that the upcoming smartphones will be better than the Vivo V17.
Vivo V 17 And V17 Pro: Details
The Vivo V17 features 6.44-inch OLED along with the punch-hole display. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Besides, it supports 4,500 mAh, 18W fast charging, and dual-engine. In fact, it is expected that Vivo V19 to feature a mid-range chip.
In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a quad-camera set up. It includes a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary shooter. In addition, the smartphone comes with LED flash, night mode, and video recording. Upfront, the smartphone carries a 32MP camera.
Apart from that, Vivo V17 Pro comes with a dual front camera. The smartphone supports 6.59-inch, FHD+ resolution, and in-display fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 26,990 and V17 are available at Rs. 21,920.
