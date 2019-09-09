Vivo Nex 3 5G Teaser Reveals Design Element: Customisable UI And Triple Camera Set-Up Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo's latest 5G flagship smartphone - the Nex 3 5G is slated to release on September 16. But what's interesting is that the upcoming smartphone would have a customisable Camera UI App. The latest update on the Nex3 5G was confirmed by Vivo's general product manager Li Xiang.

The customisable Camera UI is an exciting addition to the device to create a heightened user experience. Vivo also released a video teaser today where you can see most of the design aspects.

Vivo Nex 3 5G: Pop-Up Camera

As far as the rumors on the device is concerned, Vivo's upcoming device, may include a triple primary camera with 64 megapixels sensor embedded at the rear. Now with the release of the teaser video, we can safely say that along with the main selfie camera, Vivo will employ a pop-up selfie camera. The Nex 3 5G teaser shows how the additional selfie camera pops up when signalled.

What Other Specifications Will You Find In Vivo Nex 3 5G

The Nex 3 5G uses a Waterfall display, which is nothing complicated but a company's way of saying dual-curved display. The display can be clearly seen in from all angles in the video teaser. The flagship device might also carry a 44W fast charging port, but there are no signs of wireless charging at the moment.

Interestingly, Vivo is still offering a 3.5 mm headphone jack in the era where most of the flagship devices are ditching them. Obviously, most smartphone users are still in love with the 3.5mm headphone input and we would still consider it as an advantage. You can also see that there aren't any side buttons along the dual-curved display of the device, hinting it could be completely sensor-based and would be devoid of any physical buttons.

Talking about the market availability of of the Vivo Nex 3 5G, it looks like the flagship will be first launched in China. So far there are no indications as to the device's launch schedule in India. But considering the smartphone market in India, Vivo may launch it in India and other markets soon.

While a lot of companies and brands are using the triple camera set-up these days, there is not new in terms of technology in that. However, we have to see what Vivo has to offer in terms of optimizing the camera from software front.

So far,Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is also slated to launch soon; Vivo's sub-brand iQoo's smartphones iQoo Pro and iQoo Pro 5G also have a triple camera setup at the rear along with brands like Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus etc. Therefore, Vivo Nex 3 5G should include some unique features in terms of camera to keep up with the competition which is nothing less than cut-throat.

