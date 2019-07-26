Vivo NEX 3 Might Offer Over 100% screen-to-body ratio News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

The outer glass panel of the Vivo Nex 3 has been leaked, credit goes to tipster Ice Universe. The leaks show that both glass panels have been separated with almost 90-degree angles. The report further claims that the smartphone will neither have a hole nor a notch. But, it is believed that the Nex 3 will become the first handset to come with over 100% screen-to-body ratio.

No Clarity About Specs Of Vivo Nex 3

There is no news whether the front camera of Vivo Nex 3 would sport an under-display selfie or a pop-up module.

Specifications of Vivo Nex

The Vivo Nex sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Adreno 630GPU. In the camera department, it comes with 12MP and 5MP dual primary sensors at the rear part. Upfront, the device has an 8MP sensor.

The smartphone is fitted with a massive 4000 mAh battery, supporting fast charging. The smartphone is available in black and red color options.

Specifications Of Vivo Nex 2 Dual Display

The Nex 2 Dual AMOLED display's main screen was a 6.39-inch panel, while the secondary display measured 5.49-inches. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 10GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup comprising 12MP + 2MP + ToF sensors, with no selfie snapper. It is fitted with a 3500 mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box.

