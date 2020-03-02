Vivo NEX 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Might Launch Soon News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Vivo is prepping to launch the Next 3S 5G model quite soon. We got to know about it after the device got certified with model number V5950A. The rumored highlights are Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, waterfall display, and 55W pump fast charging technology. The smartphone has appeared even before through TENNA listing. And later even Weibo confirmed that the device will arrive soon in the market.

The handset is expected to come with a 6.89-inch AMOLED display, carrying a resolution of 1080 × 2256 pixels. It is rumored to carry a size of 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4mm and weighs 219.5g. The SoC of the device is expected to pair with an 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM options. As far as the camera is concerned, it could sport triple rear cameras covering a 64MP primary lens, 13MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Upfront, the phone would sport a 16MP motorized pop-up camera. It is rumored to come with a 4250mAh battery. As per the rumor, the mobile phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It features dual 5G SA/NSA networks and also supports bands 41, 78, and 79. The device is believed to arrive in only one color option. The color could either be orange or Burnt Orange or gold or Sunset Red.

This is going to be Vivo's next 5G model after it introduced the Z6 5G. The Vivo Z6 5G bears a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a 48MP quad-rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie snapper onboard.

It runs Android 10 based on FunTouch OS. The latest software features Multi-Turbo 3.0 and Game Space 3.0, offering greater efficiency in the performance. It supports 5000mAh battery which comes with 44W Super Flash Charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidu, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G.

Its price starts from CNY 2,198 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant which roughly converts to Rs. 22,000. While its 8GB RAM/128GB ROM variant is priced at CNY 2,598 which is approx. Rs. 26,000. It is available in Interstellar Silver and Ice Age colors. The smartphone hasn't yet launched in the Indian market.

