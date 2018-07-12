Vivo Nex is all set to redefine the premium smartphone category in India

The year 2018 is all about bezel-less smartphones that offer edge-to-edge displays with impressive screen-to-body ratios. The market is now flooded with such handsets that aim to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience in the palm of your hand. However, if there's a smartphone manufacturer that actually pushed the limits and introduced never seen before technology, it has to be Vivo. The company stunned the world with the recent launch- Vivo X21, the first-ever consumer smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanning technology. And now, Vivo is once again set to change the way we use our smartphones.

The smartphone maker is going to introduce the next big revolution in mobile technology with the launch of Vivo NEX on July 19, 2018. NEX is not like anything we have seen in the last few years. It follows an out-of-the-box design strategy to overcome certain roadblocks that every smartphone maker has to face in order to deliver a bezel-free smartphone user experience.

For this, Vivo devised the first-of-its-kind 'Elevated' front-facing camera setup and carefully blended it with the revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanning technology for a seamless FullView screen user experience. Besides, NEX also features best-in-class Snapdragon 845 CPU; AI enabled smart camera and clever software to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers.

Let's find out in detail how Vivo NEX is all set to write a new chapter in the smartphone design and technology department.

Revolutionary Mobile Design

NEX is not just different; it's designed to set new trends in the mobile design segment. From what we have seen and heard till now, Vivo's design team has managed to overcome the infamous 'Notch' effect by incorporating everything under the gorgeous AMOLED display. It's a remarkable achievement as the end-users finally get to use a true all-screen device with no visible obstruction that can restrict the content viewing experience.

As per the reports, NEX has unprecedentedly slim bezels - 2.16 mm on the top; 5.08 mm on the bottom; and 1.71mm on each side, resulting in an industry-leading screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%. The earpiece, fingerprint scanner and the front-facing camera resides under the edge-to-edge AMOLED screen enabling a seamless multimedia viewing experience.

The proximity sensor is also hidden under the display and is controlled with an independent IC - to ensure smooth operation. All of this sounds quite interesting and we just cannot wait to get our hands on the upcoming Vivo NEX.

Massive FullView AMOLED display

NEX is going to be a delight to see and use once you light up the display. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED screen that follows a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, making the phone's body as compact as an ordinary 5.68-inches phone. The true bezel-less FullView screen will allow you to consume multimedia content in the most efficient manner as your viewing experience will not be hindered by wide bezels, notch or a chin which is usually a common thing with every other smartphone in the market. We are waiting to play games, read books and watch movies on the edge-to-edge FullView AMOLED screen of Vivo NEX.

Elevated Front-facing camera

We have only seen some pictures and videos of the front-facing camera on Vivo NEX and honestly, we are blown away by the innovative design and implementation. To create the ultimate viewing experience, Vivo has found a workaround to hide the front-facing camera behind the display. The front-facing camera is backed by micro-stepping motors and elevates and retracts automatically while taking selfies. This industry-first feature is designed and cleverly implemented to redefine a new notch-free design.

In-display Fingerprint Scanner

Vivo NEX also features the revolutionary in-display fingerprint sensing technology that works on the principles of optics and was first seen on the recent Vivo X21. As the fingerprint sensor is hidden underneath the display, it gives NEX a sleek and futuristic look. The moment you touch the designated area on the X21's AMOLED screen, it emits light to illuminate your finger's footprint. The light photons then reflected and are captured by the sensor rooted below the screen. The underlying sensor then processes the optical signals to deliver crisp and sharp fingerprint images to unlock the device.

AI enabled Dual-lens Rear camera

We are also expecting some mind-blowing results in photography department as Vivo NEX sports a 12MP+5MP rear camera which will supposedly come equipped with 4-axis Optical Image Stabilizer and will utilize 24 million photosensitive units to capture detailed images. The camera is also said to use 'Machine Learning' algorithms to detect different scenarios and adjust settings such as saturation, sharpness, and brightness to achieve the best results. Besides, the NEX's camera will also have AI Face beauty, AI HDR, Slow-motion, Live photo, Portrait bokeh and a variety of other useful camera functions.

Best-in-class Hardware and latest Software

The choice of CPU and other hardware components also hints that Vivo NEX is not just about design and innovation. The upcoming smartphone will also ensure flagship class user experience as it is powered by the latest and most advanced chipset- the Snapdragon 845 CPU. The chipset is paired with massive 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for smooth and lag-free multitasking and processing requirements. Vivo NEX will also run the latest Android software for seamless software experience.

We are also expecting to see some intuitive AI backed software-driven features that will dramatically enhance and personalize your smartphone user experience.

Seeing all the above features and hardware information, we are expecting Vivo NEX to be a revolutionary smartphone that will also be a force to reckon with. We don't have to wait much as the company will officially launch the smartphone on July 19, 2018, in the Indian market.