    Vivo NEX S with pop-up selfie camera receiving stable Android 9 Pie update

    The Android Pie update for the Vivo NEX S smartphone weighs a total of 2.7GB in size.

    By
    |

    Google announced its Android 9 Pie OS for the masses back in August 2018 and since then a number of smartphone manufacturers have pushed out the update for their respective smartphones. And with the Android Q beta making its way to Google Pixel smartphones, the other smartphone brands have also picked up the pace in rolling out the Android Pie update for their smartphones. While Nokia, Samsung, and others have been proactive recently in releasing the update, some other brands like Honor and others have also released the Android Pie update for their smartphones. Vivo has also released the Android Pie flavor recently to its flagship smartphone, i.e, the Vivo Nex S.

    Vivo NEX S with pop-up selfie camera gets stable Android Pie update

     

    The Vivo Nex S is the company's last year premium offering which first introduced the pop-up selfie camera design. The smartphone ships with an Android 8.1 Oreo OS topped with Funtouch OS on its top. Now, the smartphone is finally receiving a stable Android Pie update. In addition to the Vivo Nex, Vivo X21 is also expected to receive the Android Pie update, however, there is no specific timeline available for the same.

    The Android Pie stable update for the Vivo Nex S is released as an over-the-air update and it brings changes primarily to the UI of the smartphone. The update weighs a total of 2.7GB in size and the update notification should be available on all the Nex S smartphone gradually. In addition to the Android version, the latest update also upgrades the Funtouch OS build to 6.13.4. Besides, the update brings some new features and improves the overall performance of the smartphone.

    As per the changelog, the Android Pie update for the Vivo NEX S smartphone introduces a new feature called Game Box. This feature will enable uninterrupted gameplay sessions without disturbing the users via calls and other notifications. Following the update, the Jovi AI assistant specifically designed for Vivo smartphones is also getting some modifications. The latest update will allow the assistant to support voice commands. Now, users can simply say 'action' followed by a command to perform any task. A new interface and support for cross-platform sharing have also been added. This will enable transferring files from iPhone as well. Apart from this, the update also brings support to add two audio devices to the Vivo NEX S smartphone at once. 

    via

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
