    Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Launched: Price, Specs, And Availability

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Vivo's next flagship lineup including the Nex 3 and the Nex 3 5G smartphones has been launched in China. Both devices will be going for sale from September 21. And, these handsets will later be available for sale in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Other than that, the highlights include Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, and Waterfall display.

    Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Launched: Price, Specs, And Availability

     

    Specifications Of Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G

    Both the Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G come with a 6.89-inch FullHD+ AMOLED notch-less display with HDR10, and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Their displays also come with DC dimming support and offer up to 800 nits of brightness. The phones are paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB onboard storage option.

    The handsets are equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery which come with the Vivo Super FlashCharge 44W and C0DRX power-saving technologies. The handsets have a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. For selfies, these phones are equipped with a 16MP pop-up camera lens with Portrait Master Hyper HDR technology support.

    Connectivity options are 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS + GLONASS, and more. They run Android Pie topped by the Funtouch OS 9.1. Lastly, both the mobile phones house in-display fingerprint sensors.

    Price Of The Vivo Nex 3, Nex 5G

    The Vivo Nex 3 is available at CNY 4,998 (approx. Rs. 50,600) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Whereas the Vivo Nex 3 5G is priced at CNY 5,698 (nearly Rs. 57,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Lastly, the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Nex 3 5G is available at CNY 6,198 (roughly Rs. 62,700).

    Read More About: vivo news smartphone
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
