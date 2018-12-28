Vivo plans to launch 10 to 20 smartphones in 2019: Nipun Marya

After launching 17 smartphones in 2018, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to launch another 10-20 smartphones in 2019. Yes, you read that right. The company's director -- brand strategy, Nipun Marya revealed some key details in an interview with Gizbot.

"We are planning to launch 10- 20 smartphones between (8 to 40K) in 2019 across all price points," he said."We are very excited about 2019 because we tried some of the new things this year and they worked for us like we have launched our flagship device Nex," Marya added.

"Yes when the 5G will come we will launch allied devices," he replied when asked about launching accessories.

Meanwhile, the company has recently acquired additional 169-acre of land in Uttar Pradesh with an estimated investment of Rs 4000 crore to expand its manufacturing facilities in India.

"At present, we are producing 25 million smartphones in a year and now we are planning to double the current production capacity to 50 million units," Marya informed GizBot.

The existing manufacturing set-up, which saw an investment of Rs. 300 crore already functions at a capacity of 2 million units per month with more than 5,000 workers.

For those who are not aware, the company has recently launched NEX Dual Display Edition smartphone with 10GB RAM, futuristic dual display and a triple camera system at the rear.

The newly launched smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor along with 10GB RAM with 128GB storage.

It also has in-display fingerprint sensor and camera with 3D sensing technology for enhanced facial recognition.