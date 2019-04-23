Vivo releases Android Pie firmware for V11 Pro in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 3.11GB in size and is being rolled out as an OTA.

Vivo has started rolling out an Android Pie update for its mid-range V11 Pro smartphone. The device was launched last year with Android v8.1 Oreo. This comes following the Android Pie update rollout for flagship Vivo Nex S smartphone. The update brings along the Android Pie elements in addition to a new UI and more.

Vivo has released the Android Pie update for V11 Pro in India. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner as an OTA and will take some time to reach all the units here in the country. The update weighs around 3.11GB in size. Besides the new UI, the update comes with an upgraded Shortcut Center. Vivo V11 Pro users can also check the update manually in the Settings menu if the update notification does not make it to their devices for long. Also, it is advised to stay connected to a reliable Wi-Fi connection while updating the smartphone.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications and features:

Coming to the hardware, the mid-range offering by the Chinese tech giant is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics and 6GB RAM for multitasking. It offers a native storage space of 64GB which can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card.

For optics, there is a dual-camera module at the rear panel of the Vivo V11 Pro which has a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP lens with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera backed by AI. The display measures 6.4-inches in size and is a Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on top which accommodates the front camera. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 3400mAh non-removable battery with fast charge support.

