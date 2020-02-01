Vivo S1 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model To Be Discontinued In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo introduced its 'S' series in India with the launch of the Vivo S1 back in August 2019. The company had introduced the handset in three different configurations including 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. Now, a report from 91Mobiles suggests that the company is pulling the plugs off one of the models.

The publication notes that Vivo will be discontinuing the Vivo S1's 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model. This variant had recently received a price cut and was selling at Rs. 17,990. It isn't clear why Vivo got ahead with this decision. But, it is being speculated that a marginal difference in the price tag with the remaining models could be the reason.

For reference, the base model with 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage is selling at Rs. 16,990. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 18,990. Also, both these models offer additional storage space and keeping them available makes more sense. The report also notes that the 64GB model will be discontinued once the stocks are over.

Vivo S1 Key Specs

The Vivo S1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6768 processor combined with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It ships with the Android Pie-based Fun Touch OS user interface. The device flaunts a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

There is a waterdrop notch that packs a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The triple-camera setup at the rear houses a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. Other sensors are an 8MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset gets its power from a 4,500 mAh battery unit that supports Quick Charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India