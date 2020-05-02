ENGLISH

    Vivo S1 Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut At Offline Stores In India

    Vivo smartphones recently received a price hike owing to the revised GST rates in India. The Vivo S1 was amongst those devices that witnessed a price hike. Now, the company has axed the price of one of the variants of the S1. The device was launched last year in the country and had received a bunch of price deduction following its launch.

    Vivo S1 Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut At Offline Stores In India

     

    According to 91Mobiles, the Vivo S1 is receiving a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in the offline market. The publication has learned from some retail sources that the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model can now be purchased at Rs. 16,990. The device was earlier retailing at Rs. 17,990 following Rs. 2,000 price hike due to the revised GST rates.

    Notably, the price cut is not reflected on the e-commerce website Flipkart. There is another Vivo S1 variant that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is still retailing at Rs. 19,990. The price cut on the base model is said to be effective starting May 1 across the brick and mortar stores in India.

    Is Vivo S1 Still A Good Buy?

    If we look at the hardware then the Vivo S1 is packed with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display features a waterdrop notch that accommodates a 32MP camera to capture selfies and for video calls.

    At the rear, there is a triple-lens camera setup which comprises a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup is completed by a 2MP sensor which is used for depth effects and has an f/2.4 aperture.

    It packs a decent set of hardware for its price range. But, for an asking price of Rs. 16,990, there are some better options that you can buy in the market today such as the Realme 6 Pro and the Poco X2. It makes more sense for you to invest in the latest offerings.

    vivo news smartphones
    Saturday, May 2, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
