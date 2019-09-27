ENGLISH

    Vivo S1 New Variant Launched Offline: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Vivo launched a new device in its 'S' series called the S1 last month in India. The device was announced with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now, the company has released a new upgraded variant. The mid-range smartphone comes with a big FHD+ display, a triple-rear camera setup and a big battery as key highlights. Following are the availability details:

    Vivo S1 New Variant Launched Offline: Everything You Need To Know

     

    Vivo S1 New RAM And Storage Variant Pricing And Availability Details

    The Vivo S1 new variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device can be purchased from the brick and mortar stores in the country at Rs. 18,990. The same has been confirmed by the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Notably, the S1's 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant can be purchased from Flipkart and Vivo's official website at Rs. 17,990.

    Vivo S1 Highlight Specifications And Features

    The device flaunts a diamond pattern polycarbonate back and is available in Diamond Back and Skyline Blue colors. It flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch that houses a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

    At the rear, the triple-lens camera setup packs a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports 4K video recording@30fps and offers features such as HDR, Geo-Tagging, Panorama, and Portrait.

    The Vivo S1 gets its power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC accompanied by Mali-G52 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 4GB). It comes pre-loaded with Android Pie-based Fun Touch OS 9 interface. Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 4,500 mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
