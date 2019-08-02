Just In
Vivo S1 Pre-Bookings Live At Offline Stores: India Launch Set For August 7
Vivo is prepping up to launch its mid-range smartphone - the S1 this month in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has gone up for pre-orders. Amongst the key highlights, the device is said to come with the triple rear camera setup, high-resolution AMOLED display, and a big battery unit. Following are the details.
Vivo S1 Pre-Registrations Details:
The Vivo S1 launch has been set for August 7 in the country. It is available for pre-orders via offline retail stores. So, you can head to a nearby brick and mortar store to pre-book the smartphone by paying Rs. 2,000 registration amount.
Vivo S1 Expected Pricing And Offers:
The Vivo S1 is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 15,000 and there are a bunch of pre-booking offers which can avail. Some of the offers include up to Rs. 2,500 cashback via Paytm and up to 7.5 percent cash back for the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards.
Vivo S1 Pro Hardware Features:
The Vivo S1 will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on Android Pie OS with Funtouch OS 9 user interface. The triple-rear cameras will feature a 16MP (f/2.8 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
The camera will offer features such as 1080p@30fps video recording, HDR, Panorama, Portrait, and Panorama. For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera.The handset will flaunt a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There will be a face unlock and fingerprint scanner for security. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,500mAh battery with quick charging support.
Our Take:
The specifications suggested are decent for the Rs. 15,000 price tag. The big Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution should make it suitable for media consumption. Besides, the camera sensors also seem good making the device suitable for general photography.
