Vivo S1 Prime Officially Teased; Expected To Run On Snapdragon 665 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo might soon expand the S1 series with the launch of the S1 Prime. The device has been teased by the company itself. Going by the teaser poster, the device seems to be identical to its siblings in terms of design. Additionally, some of its features have also been tipped online. The mid-range smartphone is expected to arrive with features like in-display fingerprint sensor, a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup, and more.

Vivo S1 Prome Design And Features Tipped

Vivo has shared a tweet where it reveals the design of the S1 Prime. Going by the teaser images, the device will feature a gradient rear panel and sport a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup.

As per the promotional images, the device will be launched in black and blue colour options. The handset is seen sporting a waterdrop style notch and the bezels are also narrow; except for the chin.

In terms of hardware, the device is said to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It is expected to deliver an FHD+ resolution and will sport a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls. There is no information available on the camera specifications and it remains to be seen of the device ships with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera sensor.

At its core, the device is said to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The chipset might be accompanied by 6GB or 8GB RAM configuration. It will arrive with a 128GB storage option and will also come with a microSD card store.

The handset will come with Android 10 OS and offer FunTouch OS 10 skin. It is speculated that the handset will launch with a 4,500 mAh battery. The device is further expected to ship with 18W fast charging technology.

