    Vivo S1 Prime With Snapdragon 665 Chipset Launched; Features, Price

    By
    |

    Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 Prime for the mid-range smartphone segment. The Vivo S1 Prime comes in a single (8GB RAM + 128GB) storage variant in Myanmar. The price has been set at 38,9800 Myanmar Kyat which would roughly translate to Rs. 21,250. The smartphone comes in two color variants namely Jade Black and Nebula Blue.

    Vivo S1 Prime With Snapdragon 665 Chipset Launched

     

    Key Specifications Of Vivo S1 Prime

    In terms of display, the Vivo S1 Prime offers a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has a U-shaped punch-hole design for a selfie camera. The device measures 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm dimensions and weighs 190.2 grams.

    Under its hood, the device gets power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Coming to the software, the smartphone is running the Android 9 topped with Funtouch OS 9.2. The company also offers a headset, case, screen guard, and more.

    The smartphone flaunts a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. In addition, it features two 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it packs a 16MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Furthermore, the Vivo S1 Prime has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

    Considering the price of the handset, it comes with a mid-range chipset that offers average gaming experience. In addition, the smartphone has a 48MP rear camera. In terms of battery, the Vivo S1 Prime packs a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas Infinix, Realme's entry-level smartphones have large batteries. There is no word yet on when the phone will launch globally. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
