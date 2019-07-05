Vivo S1 Pro Midsummer Dream Edition Up For Sale With Pop-Up Camera, SD 675 And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Last month Vivo announced its latest Vivo A1 Pro Midsummer Dream colour edition in the Chinese market and now the company has made the units available for sale in the country. The smartphone was earlier available in only two colour options including love Blue and Coral Red.

Vivo S1 Pro Midsummer Dream Edition Price

The Vivo S1 Pro Midsummer Dream edition comes in two variant one with 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and another with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Both the smartphone variants are up for grabs for 2,398 Yuan ($349 or Rs 22,697 approx). The low end model is also there for sale 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB in Love Blue and Coral Red color option which will cost you 2,198 Yuan ($319 or Rs 20,926 approx).

Vivo S1 Pro Midsummer Dream Edition Specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9:5. The screen-to-body ratio is 91.64 per cent. The smartphone also sports an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with above-mentioned RAM and internal storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens + 8-megapixel ultrawide lens + 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a pop-up motorized camera with the 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with 18W rapid charging support. It runs on Android 9 Pie on top of FunTouch OS9.

Source

Best Mobiles in India