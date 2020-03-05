Just In
- 2 min ago Realme Launches Fitness Band With Heart-Rate Monitoring In India
-
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Holi Discount Sale: Attractive Offers On Smartphones You Can Avail
- 4 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Could Be Nearing: RAM, Storage, Color Variants Out
- 4 hrs ago Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64MP Samsung GW1 Sensor Launched In India: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- Movies Rashami Desai On Her Divorce With Nandish Sandhu: ‘I Was Going Through Depression’
- Sports Coronavirus Impact: Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup
- News Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53
- Lifestyle Can N95 Masks Protect You From Coronavirus Spread?
- Finance 4 Ways To Block Your SBI ATM/Debit Card
- Automobiles Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On Company’s Official Website: India Launch Possible?
- Travel Women's Day Special : Great Weekend Getaway Ideas For Female Travellers
- Education Coronavirus Updates: CBSE Allows Face Masks And Sanitizers Inside Exam Centre
Vivo S1 Pro Receives A Price Cut In India
After opening its store in Mumbai, Vivo has started offering discounts on its smartphones. The company is reportedly providing Rs. 1,000 discount on S1 Pro smartphone, and it is now available at Rs. 18,990 as against Rs. 19,990.
This was first spotted by Mahesh Telecom. However, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are charging the same price. The change is not reflecting on these platforms.
Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications
The Vivo S1 Pro flaunts a 6.38-inch full HD+ display along with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. The smartphone features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, the device is packed with the Snapdragon 665 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie. On the imaging front, the Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP sensors for bokeh shots. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies.
The Vivo S1 Pro is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charger. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its 5G smartphone in China on March 10, 2020. The Vivo NEX 3s will be powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
In addition, the smartphone is likely to feature 8GB RAM and it will run on Android 10. The smartphone has already received certification from TENAA. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone will have 4,250 mAh battery, 6.89-inch display, and a bezel-less screen. It is also expected that the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup at the back. However, there is no information when this phone will be available in India. But we hope it will soon launch its 5G device in India.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
13,999
-
62,899
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999