    Vivo S1 Pro Receives A Price Cut In India

    By
    |

    After opening its store in Mumbai, Vivo has started offering discounts on its smartphones. The company is reportedly providing Rs. 1,000 discount on S1 Pro smartphone, and it is now available at Rs. 18,990 as against Rs. 19,990.

    Vivo S1 Pro Receives A Price Cut In India

     

    This was first spotted by Mahesh Telecom. However, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are charging the same price. The change is not reflecting on these platforms.

    Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications

    The Vivo S1 Pro flaunts a 6.38-inch full HD+ display along with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. The smartphone features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, the device is packed with the Snapdragon 665 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie. On the imaging front, the Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP sensors for bokeh shots. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies.

    The Vivo S1 Pro is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charger. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0.

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its 5G smartphone in China on March 10, 2020. The Vivo NEX 3s will be powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

    In addition, the smartphone is likely to feature 8GB RAM and it will run on Android 10. The smartphone has already received certification from TENAA. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone will have 4,250 mAh battery, 6.89-inch display, and a bezel-less screen. It is also expected that the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup at the back. However, there is no information when this phone will be available in India. But we hope it will soon launch its 5G device in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
