Vivo S1 Pro Set To Launch With 48MP Rear Camera On January 4 News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo is ready to launch its upcoming smartphone - the Vivo S1 Pro on January 4 (tomorrow) in India. The company has already released the official teaser video of the phone which confirms that the phone will arrive with a quad rear camera setup in a diamond-shaped module and gradient design.

According to the official Vivo India website, the Vivo S1 Pro will sport a 48MP primary camera module clubbed with an AI super wide-angle, super macro, and a telephoto lens along with an LED flash. The listing also confirmed that the phone will feature a 32MP selfie shooter placed in a waterdrop notch.

Besides, the Vivo listing doesn't reveal anything about the specification of the phone. So we have to wait for January 4 launch to get more information about the smartphone.

Vivo S1 Pro Expected Specifications

As per reports, the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to offer octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As far as software is concerned, the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to run Android Pie on top of Funtouch OS 9.2 skin. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery and expected to arrive with fast charging support.

Vivo S1 Pro Expected India Price

Till now, the company has maintained the secrecy about the pricing of the Vivo S1 Pro, and we will only get the clear picture tomorrow at the launch event. However, the smartphone is already available in the Philippines and we have that pricing. The smartphone is available for sale at PHP 15,999 (approx Rs. 22,500) 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant.

