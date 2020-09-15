Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 Get Permanent Price Cut For Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has slashed the price of its Vivo S1 Pro and the Vivo Y50. Now, interested buyers can get both handsets with a new price tag on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. The Vivo S1 Pro was launched in the country in January 2020 at Rs. 19,990, now it will be available at 18,990. The Vivo Y50 was launched at Rs. 17,990 and will now retail for Rs. 16,990. The new prices are already reflecting on e-commerce sites.

Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the Vivo S1 Pro, the smartphone features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The display also offers an FHD+ resolution and its covered under 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The 128GB native storage is further expandable via a microSD card. Coming to the battery of the device, it sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Running Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top, it features a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a two 2MP depth and macro lens. You get a 32MP front shooter for selfies and videos. Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security measures.

Vivo Y50: Specifications

The handset gets a 6.53-inch FHD+ iView display with a punch-hole cutout. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC handles the processing under its hood which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS custom skin on top. The Vivo Y50 has also a quad-camera setup along with a 13MP primary shooter. Further, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The device gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging technology.

Comparing the features of the both handsets, it can be said that if you are looking for a good-looking handset with quad-camera then you can go for the Vivo S1 Pro. Speaking of the Vivo Y50 has a massive a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the rear camera of the handset not much impressive.

