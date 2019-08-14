Vivo S1 Sale Commences In India Today Via Flipkart And Amazon News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo S1 will be going on sale starting today, August 14, in India. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's online store. While, there's no news about when its other two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM, will go on sale.

Vivo S1 Price In India

The Vivo S1 price starts from Rs. 17,990 for the base variant. Whereas, its top-end models with 6GB RAM / 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM are priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The handset is available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black color options.

Offers On Flipkart, Amazon, And Vivo's Online Store

Offers by Flipkart on Vivo S1 are no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,125/month with 25% down payment, an extra discount of Rs. 2,000, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and Rs. 1,000 on your next TV purchase on Flipkart.

While Amazon offers an exchange up to Rs. 9,100, no-cost EMI on Amazon pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, 5% cashback on a purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit card, Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on buying the phone from seller Appario Retail, and more.

Lastly, Vivo's online retail provides 7.5% cashback on HDFC bank, Airtel double data offer, no-cost EMI up to 12 months, Jio benefits, and Rs. 3,750 cashback under Vodafone Idea offer.

Vivo S1 Specifications

To recall, Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with Mali-G52 GPU. The device boards 16MP + 8MP + 2MP at the rear, while it sports a 32MP as a selfie snapper. It runs Android Pie based on Funtouch OS 9. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,500mAh battery.

