Vivo S1 With 6GB RAM And 32MP Selfie Camera Available In India

Vivo S1 with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM went official last month in India but only the former was up for sale. Now, it seems that the high-end variant is available in the country. The device was recently made available for sale via offline stores and has also received a firmware update just a few weeks following its launch. Let's have a look at the availability details:

Vivo S1 6GB RAM Price And Availability:

The information regarding the availability of the 6GB RAM variant was shared by Mahesh Telecom. The Mumbai-based retailer suggests Rs. 18,990 price tag for the device. It is likely to be available in two color options - Diamond black and Skyline blue.

As of now, it is not clear when will the handset go up for sale officially and on which platform first (online or offline). Moreover, Vivo has also not revealed any official sale date for the 6GB RAM variant. But, with the device popping up via leaks suggests an imminent launch. We will keep you updated on the same.

Vivo S1 Primary Hardware And Software Features:

Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ display. It offers a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 404 PPI peak brightness, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the handset is packed with an octa-core MediaTek MT6768 chipset clubbed with Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). It ships with Android Pie-based FunTouch user interface.

In terms of optics, the triple-lens camera setup at the rear houses a 16MP (f/1.78) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2 aperture sensor), and a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor. There is a 32MP camera up front with f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. The unit runs on a 4,500 mAh battery with quick charge support.

Our Take:

Vivo S1 is a decent mid-range smartphone which primarily focuses on delivering good selfies. For an asking price of Rs. 17,900 for the 4GB RAM seems a fair deal as you get a big FHD+ display, decent cameras, and a big battery. But, the 6GB RAM variant is likely to be priced at Rs. 1,000 extra. So, you should go for the high-end RAM variant when it goes up for sale.

