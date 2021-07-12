Vivo S10 5G Listed At Google Play Console; Dimensity 1100 SoC At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's new flagship smartphone lineup dubbed Vivo S10 was tipped to be under development last month. The upcoming premium series is said to comprise the Vivo S10 Pro in addition to the vanilla variant. A Chinese tipster revealed some of the key features of the standard model on Weibo earlier such as camera and battery specifications. Now, the handset has been listed at the Google Play Console database where some other features have been confirmed.

Vivo S10 Specifications Listed At Google Play Console

The suggested Vivo S10 has been listed at the Google Play Console database with the PD2121 model number. As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6891 processor. This chipset is marketed as the Dimensity 1100 SoC.

This premium-grade MediaTek chipset has 5G network support and octa-cores (four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 2.00GHz. Besides the processor, the Vivo S10's Google Play Listing confirms 12 GB RAM. The storage capacity isn't revealed as of now.

The listing further reveals a 1080 x 2,400 pixels FHD+ display with 480PPI pixel density. However, the display type and screen size aren't revealed. The image of the front panel shared at the Google Play Console confirms a traditional wide notch with dual selfie camera sensors and slim bezels on all sides. The only other feature of the Vivo S10 confirmed by the listing is the Android 11 OS.

Other Known Vivo S10 Features

The Vivo S10 has been spotted on several platforms including TENAA and Geekbench. The spec sheet on all three platforms is similar. The other known features of this handset include a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a triple rear camera module.

The camera specification includes a 64MP primary lens. The Vivo S10 Pro is likely to offer a bigger 108MP primary camera. The remaining camera specifications are not revealed as of now. The standard model is said to sport a 44MP selfie camera.

We don't know if both the standard and the Pro model will have the same selfie camera setup or we might see some changes. The battery specifications are also at large but we will get to see fast charging support.

