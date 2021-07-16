Vivo S10, S10 Pro With Dimensity 1100 SoC, FHD+ Display Announced; What's Different? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has expanded its premium mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the S10 series. The Vivo S10 Pro has also been announced alongside the standard model with the same set of internals excluding the camera. Both Vivo S10 and the S10 Pro have been introduced in China and will likely see a global launch soon. What all features are offered by both Vivo smartphones and what are the key differences? Find out below:

Vivo S10, S10 Pro Specifications And Features

As mentioned earlier, both Vivo S10 and the S10 Pro are equipped with the same set of internals. The latter has an upgraded camera setup. Both smartphones are packed with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display which has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display supports HDR10+ certification and has a pill-shaped camera cutout for dual selfie cameras.

The selfie snapper on both smartphones comprises a 44MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Apart from the display and selfie camera, the chipset powering both smartphones is also the same, i.e, Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The Vivo S10 series runs on Android 11 OS which is wrapped around Origin OS 1.0 user interface. The camera setup is different on both units. The standard Vivo S10 features a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP main sensor that has an f/1.88 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2MP macro sensor.

On the other hand, the Vivo S10 Pro features a 108MP primary camera at the rear. The remaining setup is the same as the standard variant. Also, the Vivo S10 Pro has NFC support which is missing from the vanilla variant. Both smartphones have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and offer connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. Both devices have a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo S10, S10 Pro Price, Global Availability

The standard Vivo S10with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is announced at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs. 32,000), while the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 34,000). The Vivo S10 Pro has been announced with a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs. 33,000).

Both variants are slated to go on sale starting July 23 in China. The colour options available would be Gradient lime, Velvet White, and Black. Vivo has not yet announced the S10 series' global launch date, however, it might reveal some information going forward.

